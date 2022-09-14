A-10 tweaks format of men’s basketball tournament

The tournament will start on Tuesday instead of Wednesday with the second round moving from Thursday to Wednesday and the quarterfinals taking place on Thursday instead of Friday. With Loyola joining the conference, there will be three games involving the six bottom seeds in the first round instead of two games involving the bottom four seeds.

The final four teams, all of which receive double byes to the quarterfinals as usual, will have an off day Friday before playing in the semifinals, which will remain on Saturday. The championship game will take place on Selection Sunday as always.