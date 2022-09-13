Dayton sophomore labeled one of college basketball’s most intriguing players

With Dayton’s stock rising on the national scene, Holmes is also getting attention. Hamilton made it clear the 20 players on his list weren’t necessarily the best players in college basketball, just the ones with “particularly compelling roles or circumstances.”

“By way of introduction,” Hamilton write, “for those who may not be familiar with the 6-10 big man operating along the banks of the (Great) Miami River: Holmes was the No. 38 recruit in the Class of 2021, and thereby the highest-rated prospect ever to sign with Dayton. He delivered via earning Atlantic 10 Rookie of the Year honors and a spot on the league’s All-Defensive Team and All-Conference teams, period. The Flyers are a souped-up mid-major that should be a preseason Top 25 team and Holmes is the lodestar, and that’s interesting enough. What fascinates us most is the track Holmes is on, and what — or, more specifically, whom — it evokes.”