‘A very good night’: Father, son both celebrate 300 games on the lanes on the same night

Butch advised his son to simply “take a deep breath” after the 11th strike. Austin finished the game the same way he started, with a solid strike.

“It was very special having my family there, I wouldn’t have wanted it any other way,” he said. “I only wish my other sister could have been there.”

Ferguson’s solo celebration was short-lived as two games later, dad got in on the act as Butch rolled a 300 game as well – his 21st. Austin finished with night with a 300-206-198 – 704 while Butch posted a 214-247-300 – 761.

“Honestly, it was more exciting for me to watch him get a 300 than for me to get one,” Butch said. “I enjoy Friday nights immensely because I get to bowl with my kids but this was a very good night.”

The patriarch – who, at 55, has been bowling for half a century – considers himself fortunate to bowl with his sons Alec and Austin and daughters Amber and Amy, who alternate bowling based on work schedules. Austin, the youngest, is thrilled to have family bragging rights as the only one of the Ferguson siblings to have rolled a 300 game.

“I’m the first one of the kids, but probably not the last,” he said. “But I am very proud of myself.”

Alec and Amy have both been close to scoring 300 games.

“I look for both of them to get one,” Butch said.

For now, however, little brother can enjoy his bragging rights and work on his next bowling bucket list item – an 800 series.