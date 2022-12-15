‘A win we’ve got to take’ — Amzil knows how important getting road win would be for Dayton

Amzil will start his fifth straight game when Dayton (6-5) plays Wyoming (5-5) at 8 p.m. Saturday in the Legends of Basketball Showcase at the United Center in Chicago.

“It’s important,” Amzil said. “We haven’t won an away game this season, so it’s a win we’ve got to take.”

It will be the second-to-last non-conference game of the season for the Flyers, who have to beat Wyoming this weekend and Alcorn State on Tuesday to avoid their first non-winning record in non-conference play since they were 6-6 in the 2017-18 season.

What do the stats tell us about the Flyers after 11 games? The website CBBAnalytics.com provides some answers.

What defines Dayton

Playing slow: Dayton ranks in the bottom 10th percentile in pace, averaging 64.2 possessions per game.

Defense has carried Dayton: Dayton allows 94 points per 100 possessions, putting it in the 82nd percentile. It has scored 100.2 points per 100 possessions, which ranks in the 22nd percentile.

Low-scoring games: Dayton ranks in the 11th percentile in offensive scoring (65 points per game) and in the 91st percentile in defensive scoring (61.0).

What Dayton does well

Getting to the line: Dayton ranks in the 82nd percentile in free-attempts per game (20.6). Once it gets to the line, Dayton has not fared as well. It’s shooting 68.3%, which ranks in the 32nd percentile.

Getting shots at the rim: Dayton takes 40% of its shots within four feet of the rim. It ranks in the 96th percentile in that category. It is not particularly successful at making those shots, converting 61.9% of those opportunities, which ranks in the 36th percentile.

The percentage of shots Dayton has taken within four feet of the rim in the last five games has climbed to 47.5%, which leads the country in that span.

Assisted shooting: Dayton ranks in the 94th percentile in the percentage of 2-point shots that were assisted (50.5) and in the 86th percentile in the percentage of 3-point shots that were assisted (86.0).

Rim protection: DaRon Holmes II ranks in the 98th percentile in blocked shots per game (2.1), and that’s a big reason Dayton ranks in the 84th percentile as a team with 4.5 blocks per game.

Avoiding fouls: Dayton averages 14.1 personal fouls per game, which ranks in the 92nd percentile.

Credit: David Jablonski

What Dayton does not do well

Taking care of the ball: Dayton commits turnovers on 18.9% of its possessions, ranking in the 10th percentile. Averaging 2.7 turnovers per game, Holmes ranks in the third percentile.

Shooting the 3-pointer: Dayton ranks in the fourth percentile with 28% shooting from long range. It has been better in the last five games when it ranks in the 29th percentile with 32.1% shooting. Dayton is tied for last place in the Atlantic 10 Conference in 3-point shooting percentage with Rhode Island, which is also shooting 28%.

Putback field-goal percentage: This stat is defined as “field-goal percentage on field-goal attempts within six seconds of an offensive rebound taken by the same player who grabbed the offensive rebound.” Dayton ranks in the 19th percentile, making 50% of those shots.

Bench scoring: Dayton’s reserves average 12.1 points per game, putting it in the third percentile in this category.

Forcing turnovers: Dayton’s opponents average 11.2 turnovers per game, which ranks in the 10th percentile.