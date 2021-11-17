All-district football: Alter, Piqua, Northridge standouts earn top honors

Alter’s CJ Hicks, Piqua’s Jasiah Medley and Northridge’s Jeremy Henry lead the list of area players and coaches to earn All-Southwest District football honors announced Wednesday by the Ohio Prep Sportswriters Association.
Hicks, the longtime Ohio State commitment, is the Division III defensive player of the year. Hicks, a senior linebacker, had 79 tackles, 18 tackles for loss and a 99-yard interception return for a touchdown.
Medley, a senior and Youngstown State commitment, is the Division II offensive player of the year. He rushed for 1,769 yards on 12.9 yards a carry and scored 32 touchdowns.
Henry is the Division IV defensive player of the year. Henry, a junior linebacker, set the school record with 175 tackles. He also had 8.5 sacks, 19 tackles for loss, broke up eight passes and made five interceptions.
Other players of the year:
· Division V offensive player of the year Hunter Crockett, a senior, led unbeaten Preble Shawnee with 1,389 yards rushing on 8.2 yards a carry and scored 26 touchdowns.
· Division V defensive player of the year Carson Bey, a senior, led Versailles with 13 solo tackles and three interceptions.
· Division VI offensive player of the year Bryce Schondelmyer, a junior, led Arcanum with 3,047 passing yards, completing 60% of his passes, and 43 touchdowns to go with 701 rushing yards and 10 touchdowns.
· Division VII defensive player of the year Justin Finkbine, a senior defensive back, led Tri-Village with 102 tackles and 10 tackles for loss.
Coaches of the year are Brad Davis of Eaton in Division IV, Dave Maddox of Preble Shawnee in Division V and Robert Burk of Tri-Village in Division VII.
About the Author