All-district football: Alter, Piqua, Northridge standouts earn top honors

Hicks, the longtime Ohio State commitment, is the Division III defensive player of the year. Hicks, a senior linebacker, had 79 tackles, 18 tackles for loss and a 99-yard interception return for a touchdown.

Medley, a senior and Youngstown State commitment, is the Division II offensive player of the year. He rushed for 1,769 yards on 12.9 yards a carry and scored 32 touchdowns.