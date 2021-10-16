Alter boys golf notches third straight runner-up state finish

“These kids have been incredible players, incredible attitudes and probably the best season of golf in the history of Alter High School,” Schuster said. “That’s something to be proud of.”

Alter sophomore Davis Gochenouer shot a team-low 79 Saturday and finished as runner-up for the second straight year with a two-day total of 149. Connor Ritter of Magnolia Sandy Valley shot 76 Saturday to win the individual championship with a 1-over-par total of 145.

Alter senior Brody Simms and freshman T.J. Kreusch both shot 80 Saturday. Kreusch finished tied for eight at 153 and Simms finished 11th at 155. Junior Grant Tabar shot 81 for 16 and tied for 14th to round out Alter’s scoring. Senior Tommy Grawe shot 82 and tied for 17th.

CA was led by last year’s individual champion Stephen Ma. He shot a 76 and finished tied for third at 150.

Middletown Fenwick’s Luke Metzger shot his second straight 76 for a 152 total and a tie for sixth place. Teammate Colin Schadek shot 85 to finish at 166 in a tie for 31st. Noah Lindsey of Waynesville shot 77 for a 156 total and tied for 12th.

In the Division III tournament at OSU Scarlet, Botkins finished fourth. Berlin Hiland won the team title by eight strokes.

Girls: Chaminade-Julienne senior Grace Strickland fired a 77 on the OSU Gray course in the Division II tournament to finish tied for ninth with a two-day total of 159.

Fort Recovery’s Jalyn Burns shot 81 for a 156 total and finished fourth, 10 shots behind champion Ella Wong of Gates Mills Hawkins. Wong shot 75 for a 146 total.

Middletown Fenwick finished fifth at 693 and 37 shots behind champion Lima Central Catholic. Jocelyn Wright led Fenwick with an 84, a 164 total and placed 18th. Fort Loramie finished seventh and Coldwater was ninth in the 12-team field.