Alter boys golf team wins 2nd straight state championship

Alter High School’s boys golf team successfully defended its Division II state championship Saturday at NorthStar Golf Club in Sunbury.

The Knights left no doubt.

Alter matched the D-II tournament record with a 36-hole total of 596 (294-302) to best runner-up Cincinnati Wyoming by whopping 51 strokes. The Knights led by 25 shots after the opening round Friday.

The Knights had four golfers finish in the top 10 and all five of their players in the top 17.

Senior Davis Gochenouer, the individual state champion last year, finished third at 149 (74-75) to lead Alter, which won its sixth state team golf championship. Sophomore Andrew Gochenouer (81-71) and junior Grady Tabar (73-79) tied for seventh at 152. Junior T.J. Kreusch (76-77) was 10th at 53 and freshman Matthew Kreusch (155) was 17th at 155.

Wyoming junior Finley Bartlett was the individual medalist at 146 (74-72), two shots clear of runner-up Andy Steed, a junior from Clinton-Massie who shot 75-73.

In the Division III boys tournament at the OSU Scarlet Course, Minster shot 672 (329-343) to place sixth. Warren JFK edged Newark Catholic by one shot (648-649) to win the title.