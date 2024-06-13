Alter senior-to-be 7th after 2 rounds of Ohio Junior Amateur; Troy senior 10th

Alter rising senior T.J. Kreusch shot a 2-over par 74 Wednesday and is tied for seventh after the second round of the Ohio Junior Amateur at Squaw Creek Golf Club in Vienna.
Kreusch finished the three-round tournament at 3-over and in ninth place last year. In helping Alter to consecutive Division II state titles the past two years, Kreusch finished second in 2022 and 10th last year.
Sam Fauver, a senior from Hudson, leads the tournament at 2-under par with rounds of 70 and 72. Braden Herstich, a senior from Akron, is second at 1-under. He opened with a 76 Tuesday but shot 67 Wednesday for the low round of the day.
Mitchell Sargent, a senior at Troy High School, shot 73 and is tied for 10th at 4-over par. Rising seniors Peyton Lawley of Lebanon and C.J. Scohy of Bellbrook are both at 9-over par, and Beavercreek junior Luke Grilliot is 10-over par.
The tournament concludes Thursday.
