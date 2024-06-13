Alter senior-to-be 7th after 2 rounds of Ohio Junior Amateur; Troy senior 10th

Alter rising senior T.J. Kreusch shot a 2-over par 74 Wednesday and is tied for seventh after the second round of the Ohio Junior Amateur at Squaw Creek Golf Club in Vienna.

Kreusch finished the three-round tournament at 3-over and in ninth place last year. In helping Alter to consecutive Division II state titles the past two years, Kreusch finished second in 2022 and 10th last year.