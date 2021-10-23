Alter tops CJ for third straight win, likely reaches playoffs for 21st straight year

CJ cut the deficit to 42-28 in the fourth quarter, but Alter’s defense made enough stops down the stretch and put an exclamation point on the win with senior linebacker CJ Hick’s 100-yard interception return for a touchdown on the game’s final play.

Senior running back Chase Stone scored four touchdowns for the Knights on runs of 79, 19, 14 and 8 yards. Freshman quarterback Gavin Connor also threw two touchdowns to sophomore receiver Michael Russ in the final 18 seconds of the first half. Senior running back Antonio Murphy Jr. added a 2-yard touchdown run.

Owens finished with three touchdowns passes and a touchdown run to lead the Eagles.

The victory was Alter’s fifth straight over CJ and runs the Knights record to 21-3 over their rival since their playoff streak started in 2001. CJ’s last win over Alter was a 49-28 playoff victory in 2017. The Eagles last regular season win over Alter was in 2010.

Playoff pairings will be announced Sunday by the Ohio High School Athletic Association.

The Knights entered the game 18th in Region 12 computer points. CJ was 13th. The top 16 teams in each region make the postseason this year.