Alter tops CJ for third straight win, likely reaches playoffs for 21st straight year

DAYTON – It’s unlikely a Week 10 game between two teams with losing records has ever meant so much.
Needing a win over archrival Chaminade Julienne to run its playoff streak to 21straight seasons, visiting Alter scored a dominating 55-28 win over the Eagles in a Greater Catholic League Co-Ed clash at Roger Glass Stadium between two teams vying for Division III, Region 12 postseason spots.
Alter, which has won three straight after starting 2-5, improves to 5-5 overall and 3-2 in the GCL. CJ drops to 3-5, 2-3.
Both squads should reach Week 11.
Alter fell behind 7-0 following a 61-yard touchdown pass from senior quarterback Luke Chandler to senior receiver Kenyon Owens on the game’s first play, but responded by scoring on all five first-half possessions to stake a 35-14 halftime lead.
CJ cut the deficit to 42-28 in the fourth quarter, but Alter’s defense made enough stops down the stretch and put an exclamation point on the win with senior linebacker CJ Hick’s 100-yard interception return for a touchdown on the game’s final play.
Senior running back Chase Stone scored four touchdowns for the Knights on runs of 79, 19, 14 and 8 yards. Freshman quarterback Gavin Connor also threw two touchdowns to sophomore receiver Michael Russ in the final 18 seconds of the first half. Senior running back Antonio Murphy Jr. added a 2-yard touchdown run.
Owens finished with three touchdowns passes and a touchdown run to lead the Eagles.
The victory was Alter’s fifth straight over CJ and runs the Knights record to 21-3 over their rival since their playoff streak started in 2001. CJ’s last win over Alter was a 49-28 playoff victory in 2017. The Eagles last regular season win over Alter was in 2010.
Playoff pairings will be announced Sunday by the Ohio High School Athletic Association.
The Knights entered the game 18th in Region 12 computer points. CJ was 13th. The top 16 teams in each region make the postseason this year.