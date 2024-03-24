Alter tops Maysville, wins fourth state boys basketball title

Alter won its fourth boys state basketball title Sunday, pulling away from Zanesville Maysville in the second half for a 68-54 victory at UD Arena.
Joe Brand scored 18 of his 23 points in the second half to lead Alter (23-7). R.J. Greer added 17 for the Knights, Brady Conner scored 13 and Gavin Leen scored 12.
Alter cuts down the nets pic.twitter.com/HJGSFqs5pJ— Jeff Gilbert ✏️ (@jw_gilbert) March 24, 2024
Alter’s previous state titles under Joe Petrocelli came in 1978, 1999 and 2001.
Maysville (26-4) played in its first state final, made 14 3-pointers and saw its 21-game winning streak end.
