Alter tops Maysville, wins fourth state boys basketball title

Credit: LHVisuals

By Jeff Gilbert – Contributing Writer
38 minutes ago
Alter won its fourth boys state basketball title Sunday, pulling away from Zanesville Maysville in the second half for a 68-54 victory at UD Arena.

Joe Brand scored 18 of his 23 points in the second half to lead Alter (23-7). R.J. Greer added 17 for the Knights, Brady Conner scored 13 and Gavin Leen scored 12.

Alter’s previous state titles under Joe Petrocelli came in 1978, 1999 and 2001.

Maysville (26-4) played in its first state final, made 14 3-pointers and saw its 21-game winning streak end.

Jeff Gilbert
