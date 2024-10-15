Alter wins third straight state golf championship, seventh title overall

“It means a lot to us,” senior TJ Kreusch said in an interview shared by Believeland Media on YouTube, “especially to us seniors and captains, going out with a win.”

Alter was two strokes off the score it posted last season when it won its second straight state championship with a D-II tournament record (294-302—596) at NorthStar Golf Club in Sunbury. It started the three-year run with a 16-stroke victory (309-309—618) over Columbus Academy at Ohio State’s Scarlet Course in 2022.

Alter had a one-stroke lead over Ottawa Hills after the first round Monday but beat Ottawa Hills by 25 strokes in the second round.

“It’s surreal really,” coach Alex Schuster told Believeland Media. “To be able to come out today and play the way we layed is beyond any expectations I could have had. It was really tight against a great Ottawa Hills team yesterday. We just came out today and played a great round of golf. All the kids were locked in. We were comfortable. We slept good last night. We came in and finished today. That’s all I can ask for.”

Alter overcame windy and cold conditions. It also rained consistently, Schuster said. He expected a final-round scorer closer to 310.

Ottawa Hills finished second (309-315—624). Northwestern was third (321-331—652).

Alter sophomore Matthew Kreusch, who finished 17th as a freshman, shot 75-66—140 to tie for medalist honors with Wyoming’s Finley Bartlett.

“It’s a dream come true,” Kreusch told Believeland Media.

Kreusch is Alter’s first individual state champion since Davis Gochenouer in 2022. Alter’s other individual champions are: Mike Castleforte (1998); and Randy Leen (1993

Alter’s other scores were: TJ Kreusch (3rd, 74-74—148); junior Andrew Gochenouer (T-11th, 77-78—155); senior Grady Tabar (T-11th, 83-72—155); junior Charlie Anderson (33rd, 84-82—166).

It was the fourth straight top-10 finish for TJ Kreusch, who was eighth as a freshman in 2021, second as a sophomore and 10th as a junior.

Tabar recorded his fourth top-15 finish. He was 14th as a freshman, sixth as a sophomore and seventh as a junior.

Northwestern’s top score belonged to junior Carter Adkins (17th, 76-73—159). The team’s other golfers were: junior Nolan Hockett (T-29th, 78-87—165); senior Cooper Brackney (T-37th, 86-81—167); and senior Brock Bishop (T-43rd, 86-83—169).

This is Alter’s seventh state championship in boys golf. It won back-to-back titles in 1992-93 and 1998-99.

Alter sits alone in fourth place in the Ohio High School Athletic Association record book with seven boys golf state championships. Upper Arlington has won 17 titles. Columbus Academy has won 12. Dublin Jerome has won nine.

Alter’s run of three state championships in Division II follows Columbus Academy’s streak of five straight state championships (2017-21). Alter finished second to Columbus Academy in the last three years of five-year run of titles.