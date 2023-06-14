Alter’s Kreusch 1 shot back in Ohio Junior Championship

Alter rising junior T.J. Kreusch shot 1-under par 70 Tuesday and is one shot off the lead in the Ohio Junior Championship at Miami Valley Golf Club.
Kreusch made four birdies and will start the final round at 2:10 Wednesday in the next-to-last group.
Five golfers shot 69 and are tied for the lead at 2-under. They are Robert Gerwin III of Cincinnati, Brady Catalano of Columbus, Kyle Smith of Akron, A.J. Frost of Dublin and Vaughn Harber of Blacklick.
Alter rising senior Davis Gochenouer shot 73 and is tied for 16th. C.J. Scohy of Bellbrook shot 74, and Bradley Hinkel of Springboro and Luke Grilliot of Beavercreek both shot 75.
Jack Marsh of Worthington shot 73 to lead the 15-and-under field.
