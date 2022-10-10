ANALYSIS: 3 takeaways from Bengals’ loss to Ravens

The Bengals scored 10 of their points on drives of more than 10 plays, and they finally got the running game going a bit with Joe Mixon finishing with 78 yards on 12 carries. Joe Burrow scored on a 1-yard keeper after earlier this week noting how much he likes those plays because they are “easy first downs.”

That wasn’t the choice play on another goal-line opportunity on Cincinnati’s last drive of the third quarter. After moving 73 yards on 11 plays, the Bengals had four chances at the 2-yard line and finished with a shovel pass to Stanley Morgan that fell incomplete with no real chance in traffic on fourth down.

Bengals coach Zac Taylor defended the play call, saying it was the right decision based on what they had seen on film from the Ravens, but it was poor execution.

“It’s a really tough structure of the front,” Taylor said. “So, we feel good about some of the stuff we called. Obviously, it didn’t work. We took a sack on a specialty play, and then it didn’t quite go how we wanted to on the shovel [pass] on the fourth-down play. I felt comfortable with our package going in. When it doesn’t work, you wish you did something different.”

Burrow thought it was a situation where Cincinnati needed to go for it, rather than take the field goal to tie the game, after already having to climb back from a 10-point deficit in the first half.

Taylor was caught on camera after the turnover on downs in what appeared to be a heated exchange with right tackle La’el Collins, but both players said they have a good relationship. Collins said “emotions were flying high” and he couldn’t remember what Taylor was saying.

2. Defense still getting it done

The Bengals fell behind 10-0 early in the second quarter, including a Mark Andrews touchdown reception on what seemed to be a missed assignment when Tre Flowers stopped following on the play, just before the throw from Lamar Jackson.

After that, the defense settled in and gave some life to the offense temporarily when Vonn Bell intercepted Jackson for Bell’s third pick in two games. That set up their first touchdown, and Cincinnati climbed back to tie the game going into halftime on an Evan McPherson field goal.

Baltimore had a turnover on downs and was limited to field goals on its next two drives to keep the score close enough for the Bengals to take a brief lead. Cincinnati just couldn’t get the stop to prevent the game-winning field goal.

Lamar Jackson opened the final drive with a couple passes to tight end Mark Andrews, then broke loose on a 19-yard run and was able to keep the ball on a few more carries to run down the clock before Tucker’s field goal.

“It’s really hard because you’re thinking about rushing the passer to end the game, but they got the whole rushing attack and all they need is a couple of yards,” Bengals defensive end Sam Hubbard said. “They have all the timeouts and stuff. It’s just a tough spot to be in with that offense. But you know, we could have avoided being in that spot by defensively, making some more plays, some missed opportunities, but we’ll look at the film and get it corrected.”

3. Tough break again

The defense’s play has been good enough to put the Bengals in position to win more games, but with the offense not clicking as it did often in 2021, they find themselves on the wrong side of scores. Twelve games remain, but Cincinnati is now 0-2 in division games.

Bell said it’s frustrating to play so well and not have more wins.

“It’s tough for sure,” Bell said. “We’re putting a lot of work in and going out there just laying it on the line for one another and for the team and I just thought the short end of the straw this week so we’ve just got to get back to work and just keep on going.”

Taylor said he told the players to “keep taking shots” because “these things have a way of balancing out.” Losing on the final play of games three times stings, but eventually those situations will swing the other way.

“Just a resilient bunch,” Taylor said. “We’ve been down in these games. We fight back. We can see the recipe for our success is start faster and play with the lead. We have to continue to find ways to do that.”