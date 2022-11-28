ANALYSIS: Ohio State’s latest loss an all-systems failure for Ryan Day, coaching staff

Of course, Michigan was without a far more important running back Saturday and found a way to score 45 points on 530 yards while averaging an Ohio State opponent record 8.8 yards per play.

All things considered (personnel, stakes), this was almost certainly the worst defensive performance in Ohio State history.

Jim Knowles may yet prove to be the guy to fix the defense in the long run, but obviously the task was too big for one year. He did himself no favors with an ill-advised all-out blitz that led to Michigan’s first touchdown, a senseless risk that gave the Wolverines life when they weren’t doing much offensively.

Meanwhile, Ohio State ultimately ended up with a Junk Food Offense for a second consecutive year: Lots of empty calories but little substance.

Offensive coordinator Kevin Wilson declared in August that putting up lots of yards and points does not a great offense make — that’s dependent on what a team actually wins at the end of the year. If Day heard that, he forgot it by late November when he ended up calling 48 passes against Michigan, each one making the opposing defensive coordinator’s job easier than the last. It was a lot like the Oregon game last year after which Day said he had erred only to continue to make the same mistake multiple times since.

Day’s defenses have been the focal point of criticism the last three seasons -- for good reason -- but in all of the Buckeyes’ losses the offense has fallen far short of its potential. This was another one in which that unit could have dictated the terms and given Ohio State control of the game -- kind of like Jim Tressel’s did in the last version of The Game to feature two undefeated teams in 2006 -- but it failed to do so.

At least occasionally one might expect Day’s teams to win shootouts like Lincoln Riley’s Oklahoma and USC teams, but the only time that has happened was the Rose Bowl when Utah had almost no healthy scholarship cornerbacks and the outcome didn’t really matter anyway.

What’s next for Ohio State?

Maybe the Buckeyes back into the College Football Playoff and use the next month to heal up and come back looking like they were supposed to all season, but hope is not a plan.

Other observations on a championship season that wasn’t and the future: