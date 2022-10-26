Arroyo to be inducted into Reds Hall of Fame in 2023

Bronson Arroyo will enter the Cincinnati Reds Hall of Fame in 2023, the Reds announced Wednesday.
Arroyo pitched for the Reds from 2006 to 2013 and returned to the team in 2017. He ranks sixth in franchise history in career strikeouts (1,157) and won 14 or more games five times. He was one of five candidates on the ballot along with Aaron Boone, Francisco Cordero, Aaron Harang and Scott Rolen. He’ll become the 91st member of the Reds Hall of Fame.
“We congratulate Bronson on his election and look forward to celebrating his exceptional Reds career next summer during Induction festivities,” said Rick Walls, executive director of the Reds Hall of Fame and Museum, in a press release. “Bronson’s accomplishments, aptitude and influence on the game and teammates will live forever in the Hall of Fame.”
The Reds will honor Arroyo with a special pregame ceremony during the Hall of Fame Induction Celebration on July 15. The 2023 Induction Gala will be held July 16 at the Duke Energy Convention Center in Downtown Cincinnati.
Arroyo was the top vote-getter on the Modern Player Ballot. Additional players, managers and executives could join the 2023 class as the Reds Hall of Fame Veterans Committee reviews the candidacies of those whose Major League careers ended more than 15 years prior to the induction year.
About the Author