Arroyo to be inducted into Reds Hall of Fame in 2023

Arroyo pitched for the Reds from 2006 to 2013 and returned to the team in 2017. He ranks sixth in franchise history in career strikeouts (1,157) and won 14 or more games five times. He was one of five candidates on the ballot along with Aaron Boone, Francisco Cordero, Aaron Harang and Scott Rolen. He’ll become the 91st member of the Reds Hall of Fame.

“We congratulate Bronson on his election and look forward to celebrating his exceptional Reds career next summer during Induction festivities,” said Rick Walls, executive director of the Reds Hall of Fame and Museum, in a press release. “Bronson’s accomplishments, aptitude and influence on the game and teammates will live forever in the Hall of Fame.”