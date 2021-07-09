As many as 7,000 fans could fill UD Arena for The Basketball Tournament

The University of Dayton announced Friday there will be no capacity restrictions related to COVID-19 protocols at UD Arena for the final three rounds of The Basketball Tournament, though tickets will only be sold on the east side of the arena.
UD Arena Director Scott DeBolt said they can fit about 7,000 people on that side of the arena.
“When we originally agreed to this, we didn’t know where things were going to be,” DeBolt said. “It was easier to set it up that way.”
There will be seven games at UD Arena from July 31-Aug. 3 in the $1 million winner-takes-all tournament, which starts with games at four regional sites, including one at Ohio State’s Covelli Center.
Tickets are on sale in the upper and lower arena seating areas, and there is premium seating available in the club suites on the east side: 14-person suites (six per session); 18-person suite (one per session); and a 27-person suite (one per session).
Fan can buy tickets, which range in price from $20 to $40, on Tickemaster.com for four different sessions:
July 31: Quarterfinals Session I, games at Noon and 2 p.m.
July 31: Quarterfinals Session II, 7 p.m. and 9 p.m.
August 1: Semifinals, Noon and 2 p.m.
Aug. 3: Championship, 9 p.m.
The Dayton alumni team, the Red Scare, will have to win three regional games to earn a chance to play at UD Arena. The team, which is seeded second in the region, plays its first game at 3 p.m. July 24, at the Covelli Center. The opponent is No. 15 seed BC Vahakni City.