Dayton Flyers: Red Scare learns opening round opponent in The Basketball Tournament

“We think we are definitely set up to make another deep run,” Gruden said. “We know that anything can happen and we have to show up ready to play or we can be sent home early.”

He looks forward to having a vocal cheering section in Columbus, and his team is treating the opening of the event as an eight-team mini-tournament.

“If we can somehow get back to Dayton, then anything can happen,” he said.

The Basketball Tournament will air on ESPN networks, and the winner will receiver $1 million.

UD Arena will host championship weekend July 31-Aug. 3.

That will include the final eight squaring off until a champion is chosen.

Carmen’s Crew (Ohio State) is the No. 1 seed in the region and will play Mid American Unity in the opening round of the tournament.

The teams from OSU and UD would face off in the quarterfinals in Dayton if they make it that far.