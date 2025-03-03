Ask Hal: Should Reds fans have high hopes for 2025?

Q: Should I get my hopes up this year? — LIBBY, Lebanon.

A: Depends upon what your hopes and dreams are. We all have high hopes, some of it pie in the sky, like my hope to win the Mega-Millions. You can hope the Reds win the World Series, but that isn’t likely to happen. You can hope the Reds win the division and that is attainable. The National League Central is weaker than distilled water. So, yes, you can get your hopes up ... but not too high.

Q: Why do they still use aluminum bats everywhere but in the majors? — CHRIS, Vandalia.

A: Two reasons. The first is a shortage of lumber to manufacture wood bats. The second is is a dangerous concern. The professionals hit the ball so hard that serious injuries are a concern. They have tempered down the velocity achieved by aluminum bats, but the ball still reverberates off aluminum faster and harder than wood. And I’m so glad they don’t use aluminum in pro ball because that ping sound off aluminum is like a math teacher scraping her/his fingernails on a blackboard (Do they still have blackboards?).

Q: When was the short hair and no facial hair imposed on the Reds and when was it lifted? — D KEVIN, London, OH.

A: Bob Howsam manned the mythical scissors when he became general manager in the late 1960s. No beards, no mustaches, no sideburns. He also dictated that all shoes be black with no logos showing and all uniform pants must end at mid-calf with some white showing in the stirrup socks. It was a good look. It ended in 1999 when outfielder Greg Vaughn sported a mustache and goatee and said he’d break the arm of any barber that invaded his space. And now uniform pants are not uniform. Some are so long they drag the ground and some are so short they look like Speedos. And beards? Most teams’ bullpens look like a gathering of U.S. Grant look-alikes.

Q: How do you compare Eric Davis to Elly De La Cruz in raw talent? — GEORGE, Morton Grove, IL.

A: You don’t, or at least I don’t. Comparing human beings is wasted time. Let’s put it this way, both wore/wear No. 44 and both sport the initials ED. As for talent, both overflow with it. Davis used it for a long period and De La Cruz has just begun. Both can hit for average, hit for power, run like Lamborghinis and throw like a pitching machine. Davis proved it, De La Cruz is trying to prove it.

Q: Will Tito Francona make a huge difference over David Bell? — GEORGE, New York, NY.

A: That remains to be seen on the field. David Bell mostly failed, but most of the time he wasn’t playing with a full deck. And Francona is no miracle worker. He is good, very good. But he must have the talent and that talent must play up to its capabilities and beyond. And from past history, Francona is the right guy to extract those capabilities.

Q: Which pitchers will be in the Reds starting rotation to start the season? — ALAN, Sugarcreek Twp.

A: That is one of the main reasons for spring training, molding a rotation. Unfortunately, there are always injuries, always surprise performers and always guys who get lit up. The Reds have a dozen possible starters, but if Opening Day was tomorrow it would be Hunter Greene, Brady Singer, Andrew Abbott, Nick Lodolo and Nick Martinez. Graham Ashcraft will be a swingman spot starter and reliever. And if an injury pops up Rhett Lowder is ready, willing and more than able. Other possibilities: Connor Phillips, Lynn Richardson, Carson Spiers, Brandon Williamson and Yosver Zulueta. The most true cliche in baseball: “You never have enough pitching.”

Q: If the Los Angeles Dodgers lose a game should manager Dave Roberts be fired? — BRAD, Kansas City, MO.

A: Do spring training games count? If that’s the case Roberts would have been unemployed after last Monday when the Reds ravaged the Dodgers, 8-1. Seriously, with his payrolll and band of best players, Roberts is under supreme pressure. Is it win or walk away for him? Doubtful. He is as established In Los Angeles as the Hollywood Bowl.

Q: Have you always had the same seat in Great American Ball Park press box? — JEFF, Troy.

A: Like Bob Uecker, the first few years after GABP opened I had the same seat, “In the front row.” But after I lost most of my eyesight I shifted to the third row (same seat every game) so I didn’t have to go up and down a couple sets of steps. I quit going during the COVID-19 pandemic and they since have moved the press box. I plan to attend Opening Day and some games this year but don’t know yet where I’ll be seated. But I know it won’t be next to Tito Francona in the dugout.