dayton-daily-news logo
X

Badin catcher one of the winners of Johnny Bench Award

Badin catcher Jimmy Nugent tags out Bloom-Carroll's Evan Dozer at home plate in a Division II state semifinal on Friday, June 11, 2021, at Canal Park in Akron. David Jablonski/Staff

Combined ShapeCaption
Badin catcher Jimmy Nugent tags out Bloom-Carroll's Evan Dozer at home plate in a Division II state semifinal on Friday, June 11, 2021, at Canal Park in Akron. David Jablonski/Staff

Sports
By
15 minutes ago
Winners will be honored before Reds game on July 26

Badin High School catcher Jimmy Nugent is one of 10 winners of a 2022 Johnny Bench Award, the Cincinnati Reds announced Tuesday.

Nugent, who hit .305 as a senior, won the award as the top high school catcher in Ohio. He will be honored along with the other winners July 26 at a luncheon at Great American Ball Park. They will be recognized on the field that evening before a 6:40 p.m. game against the Miami Marlins.

The Bench Awards honor the best baseball and softball catchers at the high school level in Ohio, Kentucky, Indiana and West Virginia and the top catchers in NCAA baseball and softball. A committee picks the finalists. The Hall of Fame catcher and Reds legend Bench picks the winners.

“Congratulations to the Johnny Bench Awards Class of 2022,” Bench said in a press release. “At the college level, this group is led by two high-quality student-athletes, including a fellow Rawlings Gold Glove Award winner, Jordyn Rudd. Our high school awards continue to become more competitive thanks to our growing relationship with regional coaches associations. I’m looking forward to honoring our winners at Great American Ball Park on July 26 and hope the fans in Cincinnati will join us.”

Explore» ASK HAL: ‘75 Reds vs. ‘90 Reds? Who would win?

Fans can attend the Johnny Bench Awards Luncheon. For tickets, sponsorship opportunities and VIP table sales, please contact Erin Chamberlain at 513-765-7921 or echamberlain@reds.com.

“Reds Country has a rich history of baseball and softball excellence at every level,” said Phil Castellini, Reds President and Chief Operating Officer, in a press release. “We are very grateful to Johnny for recognizing these individual athletes with this prestigious award bearing his name, the greatest catcher of all time.”

Here’s the full list of winners:

Top male NCAA baseball catcher

• Kevin Parada, Georgia Tech

Top female NCAA softball catcher

• Jordyn Rudd, Northwestern University

Top high school catchers from Ohio

• Myaih Cloud, Hayes High School (softball)

• Jimmy Nugent, Badin High School (baseball)

Top high school catchers from Kentucky

• Kayley Batts, Oldham County High School (softball)

• Brody Williams, Lyon County High School (baseball)

Top high school catchers from Indiana

• Brenna Blume, Gibson Southern High School (softball)

• Oscar Pegg, Shakamak High School (baseball)

Top high school catchers from West Virginia

• Josie Bird, Lincoln County High School (softball)

• Ethyn Barnitz, Wahama High School (baseball)

In Other News
1
Middletown’s Harrison fights Friday, finalist for ESPY for best MMA...
2
Ohio State offers scholarship to Orlando Pace’s son
3
Bengals announce training camp schedule for fans to attend practices
4
Red Scare selling seat (or seats) on the bench for TBT games
5
Ohio State Buckeyes: Georgia CB’s commitment continues recent trend

About the Author

Follow David Jablonski on facebookFollow David Jablonski on twitter

David Jablonski covers the Dayton Flyers and other sports for the Dayton Daily News, Springfield News-Sun and Journal News.

© 2022 Dayton Daily News.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top