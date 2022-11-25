Battle 4 Atlantis: Dayton dominates first half against BYU

NASSAU, Bahamas — Two days after scoring 14 points in the first half, the Dayton Flyers played their berst half of the season and built a 40-24 halftime lead against Brigham Young on Friday in the seventh-place game of the Battle 4 Atlantis at Imperial Arena at the Atlantis Paradise Island resort.
Dayton is trying to bounce back from a 43-42 loss Wednesday to Wisconsin in the first round and a 76-64 loss to N.C. State in the consolation round on Thursday.
Here’s a quick recap of the first half:
Top Dayton player: DaRon Holmes II scored six of Dayton’s first eight points and had 14 points on 5-of-7 shooting.
Key stat: Dayton made 5 of 13 3-pointers (38.5%). It has not shot above 31% in a game this season and made 6 of 38 (15.8) in the first two games at the Battle 4 Atlantis.
Big run: Dayton led 15-9 and then scored 17 straight points in the next five minutes.
Other scores: Wisconsin beat Southern California 64-59 in the third-place game.
