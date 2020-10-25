Battle of Ohio: Bengals up on Browns at halftime

CINCINNATI -- Joe Burrow overcame a slow start to lead the Cincinnati Bengals on a go-ahead touchdown drive just before halftime Sunday in the Battle of Ohio against the rival Cleveland Browns.
The rookie quarterback did it without his two most consistent offensive linemen after left tackle Jonah Williams exited just before the drive with a neck injury and center Trey Hopkins was being evaluated for a concussion.
Cleveland had just tied the game at 10 when Baker Mayfield found Harrison Bryant in the end zone for a 3-yard touchdown pass with 3:39 left. Burrow took the Bengals the other way and connected with Tyler Boyd in traffic on an 11-yard pass for the 17-10 lead with 15 seconds left before halftime.
Fred Johnson played left tackle in place of Williams, and Billy Price stepped in at center for that final drive of the half.
Burrow turned the ball over twice earlier in the game. He was intercepted in the end zone on the first drive, but the Bengals got the ball right back when cornerback Darius Phillips stepped in front of Mayfield’s first pass attempt of the day.
The mistake proved costly for the Browns. Mayfield was targeting Odell Beckham Jr. and the wide receiver was injured trying to make a tackle on the return. He immediately exited to the locker room with help and later was declared out for the remainder of the game.
Cincinnati then took advantage of the short field and scored on a Burrow sneak from the 1-yard line for a 7-0 lead with 6:47 left in the first quarter.
The sloppiness of the game continued when Myles Garrett sacked Burrow for a 12-yard loss to force a fumble. The Browns recovered, then lost it when Williams made a tackle to prevent a return, but Ronnie Harrison grabbed it before rolling out of bounds to put the ball on the Bengals' 33-yard line.
Cleveland settled for a 43-yard field goal from Cody Parkey after Bengals cornerback Mackensie Alexander stepped up in the slot to prevent Jarvis Landry from making his first catch of the day on third down. Cincinnati responded with a field goal of its own, a 37-yarder by Randy Bullock to make it 10-3 with 11:09 left in the second quarter.
Burrow finished the half with 234 yards passing and one touchdown after completing 20 of 25 passes with one interception. A.J. Green and Boyd each had 56 yards receiving, and Giovani Bernard, who replaced injured Joe Mixon as the No. 1 running back this week, added 40 yards on three catches to go along with just 21 yards rushing. Only one other running back touched the ball, as Samaje Perine had one carry for three yards.
The Browns had just 99 yards of offense in the first half. Mayfield completed 5 of 10 passes for 49 yards and one touchdown with one interception, and Kareem Hunt had 44 yards on eight carries. Nick Chubb remains out with an MCL sprain.