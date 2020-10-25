Battle of Ohio: Bengals up on Browns at halftime

The mistake proved costly for the Browns. Mayfield was targeting Odell Beckham Jr. and the wide receiver was injured trying to make a tackle on the return. He immediately exited to the locker room with help and later was declared out for the remainder of the game.

Cincinnati then took advantage of the short field and scored on a Burrow sneak from the 1-yard line for a 7-0 lead with 6:47 left in the first quarter.

The sloppiness of the game continued when Myles Garrett sacked Burrow for a 12-yard loss to force a fumble. The Browns recovered, then lost it when Williams made a tackle to prevent a return, but Ronnie Harrison grabbed it before rolling out of bounds to put the ball on the Bengals' 33-yard line.

Cleveland settled for a 43-yard field goal from Cody Parkey after Bengals cornerback Mackensie Alexander stepped up in the slot to prevent Jarvis Landry from making his first catch of the day on third down. Cincinnati responded with a field goal of its own, a 37-yarder by Randy Bullock to make it 10-3 with 11:09 left in the second quarter.

Burrow finished the half with 234 yards passing and one touchdown after completing 20 of 25 passes with one interception. A.J. Green and Boyd each had 56 yards receiving, and Giovani Bernard, who replaced injured Joe Mixon as the No. 1 running back this week, added 40 yards on three catches to go along with just 21 yards rushing. Only one other running back touched the ball, as Samaje Perine had one carry for three yards.

The Browns had just 99 yards of offense in the first half. Mayfield completed 5 of 10 passes for 49 yards and one touchdown with one interception, and Kareem Hunt had 44 yards on eight carries. Nick Chubb remains out with an MCL sprain.