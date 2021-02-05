Bauer signs with Dodgers three months after winning Cy Young with Reds

Bauer found a new home three months after becoming the first pitcher in Reds history to win the Cy Young Award. His contract is worth $102 million over three years, according to reports, and he has the ability to opt out after each of the first two years.

Bauer will be the highest-paid player in baseball in 2021 when he’ll make $40 million. In 2022, he’ll make $45 million. He made $17.5 million last season with the Reds.