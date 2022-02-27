Beavercreek boys win Division I swim state championship

The Beavercreek High School boys swimming and diving team won the Division I state championship Saturday -- the first time a public school won Ohio’s boys big-school state title in over 30 years, according to school officials.
Beavercreek’s team scored 211.5 points, edging overwhelming state powerhouse Cincinnati St. Xavier, which took second with 207.5. St. Xavier had won the previous 13 state championships.
Beavercreek was powered by a pair of state champion relays, both featuring the same four swimmers — junior Luke Sullivan and seniors Michael Rine, Dillon Edge and Ethan Otten.
That four-man team dominated the 400-yard freestyle relay, winning by more than two seconds in a time of 2 minutes, 59.53 seconds. They also won the 200-yard medley relay, out-touching Mason at the wall, 1:30.81 to 1:30.87.
In the individual events, Edge won the 200-yard freestyle in a time of 1:36.16 and placed second in the 100 breaststroke in 54.90.
Rine took second in the 200-yard individual medley in 1:49.37.
Otten placed fourth in the 100-yard freestyle in 45.12, and fifth in the 50 freestyle in 20.58. In the 500 freestyle, Caleb Manning took sixth and Rine was eighth. Sullivan tied for seventh in the 100-yard backstroke.
The past two years, Beavercreek had finished fourth and sixth at the state meet.
