Beavercreek to induct five new members into Athletic Hall of Fame

Five graduates will be inducted into the Beavercreek High School Athletic Hall of Fame on Aug. 30 during halftime of a football game against Ponitz.
With this induction, there will be 199 members of the Hall of Fame. This is the 25th Hall of Fame class since it opened in 2000.
The 2024 class includes:
• Colleen Hines: A 2014 graduate who earned nine varsity letters in bowling, softball and volleyball, she led the 2014 bowling team to a state championship and was a two-time all-state bowler and three-time Greater Western Conference Bowler of the Year.
• Airius Moore: A 2014 graduate who earned eight varsity letters, he was a first-team all-conference selection in football and basketball.
• Henrik Pohlmann: A 2014 graduate, he won a state championship in the medley relay in 2012 and the 100-yard backstroke in 2014.
• Erica Stankowski: A 1996 graduate, she led the soccer team in scoring three straight years and was a member of the 1995 state championship basketball team.
• Ted Williams: A 2000 graduate, he was a two-time all-state selection in basketball who scored 1,803 points. He had a 13-6 record as a pitcher in baseball.
The inductees will be honored with a welcome reception in the commons at the high school at 4:40 p.m. on Aug. 30 and then a dinner and a ceremony at 5:45 p.m. before the football game, which starts at 7 p.m.
