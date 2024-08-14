Beavercreek to induct five new members into Athletic Hall of Fame

Credit: Jim Noelker

Credit: Jim Noelker

Sports
By
Aug 14, 2024
X

Five graduates will be inducted into the Beavercreek High School Athletic Hall of Fame on Aug. 30 during halftime of a football game against Ponitz.

With this induction, there will be 199 members of the Hall of Fame. This is the 25th Hall of Fame class since it opened in 2000.

The 2024 class includes:

• Colleen Hines: A 2014 graduate who earned nine varsity letters in bowling, softball and volleyball, she led the 2014 bowling team to a state championship and was a two-time all-state bowler and three-time Greater Western Conference Bowler of the Year.

• Airius Moore: A 2014 graduate who earned eight varsity letters, he was a first-team all-conference selection in football and basketball.

• Henrik Pohlmann: A 2014 graduate, he won a state championship in the medley relay in 2012 and the 100-yard backstroke in 2014.

• Erica Stankowski: A 1996 graduate, she led the soccer team in scoring three straight years and was a member of the 1995 state championship basketball team.

• Ted Williams: A 2000 graduate, he was a two-time all-state selection in basketball who scored 1,803 points. He had a 13-6 record as a pitcher in baseball.

The inductees will be honored with a welcome reception in the commons at the high school at 4:40 p.m. on Aug. 30 and then a dinner and a ceremony at 5:45 p.m. before the football game, which starts at 7 p.m.

In Other News
1
Ohio State men’s, women’s hockey to play outdoor games at Wrigley Field
2
Ohio State Buckeyes: Ryan Day names starting quarterback
3
‘I feel amazing’ — Bengals’ Tee Higgins already in midseason form?
4
McCoy: Reds blast Cardinals to complete dominant three-game sweep
5
Dayton sports superfan, a fixture at UD and high school games across...

About the Author

Follow David Jablonski on facebookFollow David Jablonski on twitter

David Jablonski covers the Dayton Flyers and other sports for the Dayton Daily News, Springfield News-Sun and Journal News.

© 2024 Dayton Daily News.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top