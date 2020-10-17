Behind Ault, Bellbrook blitzes CJ in second round

Rushing for 224 yards and four touchdowns, Ault’s effort was part of a dominating performance by the hosts as Bellbrook rolled past Chaminade-Julienne 58-0 Friday in the second round of the Division III, Region 12 playoffs at Miami Valley South Stadium.

Top-seeded Bellbrook (7-0) outgained 16th seed CJ (3-5) by over 500 yards (537-29) in total offense.