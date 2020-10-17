Behind Ault, Bellbrook blitzes CJ in second round

BELLBROOK -- With leading rusher Seth Borondy sidelined by a leg injury, Bellbrook looked to Ashton Ault to fill the void. Did he ever.
Rushing for 224 yards and four touchdowns, Ault’s effort was part of a dominating performance by the hosts as Bellbrook rolled past Chaminade-Julienne 58-0 Friday in the second round of the Division III, Region 12 playoffs at Miami Valley South Stadium.
Top-seeded Bellbrook (7-0) outgained 16th seed CJ (3-5) by over 500 yards (537-29) in total offense.
Bellbrook (7-0) advances to face St. Marys Memorial in the regional quarterfinals next week. The Roughriders survived Franklin 6-0 in overtime.
Ault scored on a 65-yard run on the first play from scrimmage. He added touchdown jaunts of 79, 11 and 2 yards.
Bellbrook led 35-0 halftime thanks in part to a defense that registered 10 tackles-for-loss (by eight different players) and limited CJ (3-5) to minus-37 yards in the first half.
This will be the third time Bellbrook has hosted St. Marys in the playoffs. The Roughriders won D-III regional semifinals in 2002 and 2004.