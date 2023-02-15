Bell excited to get to work as fifth season with Reds begins

Bell won’t have his whole team together until next week. Position players report for physicals Sunday. The first full-squad workout will take place Monday.

“It’s really about this team coming together and doing the work,” Bell said. “That’s what this group of players loves to do. There’s a very sincere interest in our clubhouse with all the players that I know from the past and the conversations I’ve had with some of the new guys that will end up being on our team in becoming a team and doing the work. That’s a beautiful thing to be a part of. That’s why we do this. For young players to really value that and see the importance in it and be willing to do the work, that’s going to be a focus for us this spring.”

The Reds will use spring training to adjust to the new rules coming to Major League Baseball.

• Teams can no longer use the shift on defense. All the infielders have to be on the infield dirt or in the infield grass. When the ball is thrown, there have to be two players on one side of second base and two on the other.

• There will be a pitch clock. Pitchers get 15 seconds to throw a pitch if the bases are empty and 20 seconds with a runner on base. Hitters have to enter the batter’s box with eight seconds left on the clock.

• There are also bigger bases, rules about pickoff attempts and limits on position players taking the mound.

“That will be part of our process, educating our players and ultimately turning it into an advantage,” Bell said. “How are we going to use those rules to our advantage? I think, for the game in general, I’m excited to see what it does. I think it’s going to change it for the better. I think it’s going to show up maybe more than we even expect. I think it’s really going to have a positive impact on our game. As a team, we just have to really understand them. We’re going to incorporate it into our workouts, but we have six weeks to do that. We don’t have to accomplish all that today.”

SPRING TRAINING OPENER

Saturday, Feb. 25

Reds vs. Guardians, 3 p.m., Bally Sports Ohio, 700, 1410