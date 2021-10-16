dayton-daily-news logo
Bellbrook routs Monroe in SWBL East showdown

Bellbrook's Seth Borondy looks for room to run behind lead blockers Ashton Ault (25) and Nick Etienne (45) during Friday's game at Monroe. Eric Frantz/CONTRIBUTED
Bellbrook's Seth Borondy looks for room to run behind lead blockers Ashton Ault (25) and Nick Etienne (45) during Friday's game at Monroe. Eric Frantz/CONTRIBUTED

By Eric Frantz, Contributing Writer
1 hour ago

MONROE – Bellbrook played flawless football Friday to move to within a win of claiming back-to-back Southwestern Buckeye League titles and three in four years.

The Eagles scored on every offensive possession – minus kneel downs to end the second and fourth quarter – and limited Monroe’s offense to six total possessions in a 42-10 win over the Hornets in a key SWBL East Division tilt at Hornets Stadium.

Bellbrook, which ran its win streak to five games, improves to 7-2 overall and 5-1 in the SWBL. Monroe, which had a six-game win streak snapped, falls to 7-2, 5-1.

With a win next week over visiting Valley View, Bellbrook will claim a share of the East Division title. Monroe can do the same with a win at undefeated Eaton. It would be the Hornets first league title since winning the SWBL Buckeye Division in 2009 with Carlisle and Waynesville.

The win was Bellbrook’s ninth straight in the series dating back to a 10-7 win by Monroe in 2011.

Seth Borondy ran for two touchdowns and threw another to Ethan Jenkins for the Eagles, who outgained the Hornets 376-186. Nick Etienne, Ashton Ault and Carson Labensky each had touchdown runs for the Eagles.

Bellbrook’s Gavyn Roop recovered two fumbles on kickoffs, had an interception in the end zone and caught a 14-yard pass on fourth-and-8 on Bellbrook’s first possession.

Monroe, which went 4-5 last year and has secured its first winning season since 2015, got a 30-yard second-quarter field goal from Grant Martinez and a 39-yard fourth quarter touchdown run from Elijah Jackson.

