Bellbrook routs Monroe in SWBL East showdown

The Eagles scored on every offensive possession – minus kneel downs to end the second and fourth quarter – and limited Monroe’s offense to six total possessions in a 42-10 win over the Hornets in a key SWBL East Division tilt at Hornets Stadium.

Bellbrook, which ran its win streak to five games, improves to 7-2 overall and 5-1 in the SWBL. Monroe, which had a six-game win streak snapped, falls to 7-2, 5-1.