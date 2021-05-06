Bengals announce Ring of Honor nominees

“The Ring of Honor celebrates our great history and the start of new traditions at a time when engagement with fans and alumni players is paramount,” Bengals Director of Strategy and Engagement Elizabeth Blackburn said in a press release issued by the team. “An important part of the Ring of Honor process is telling the stories of the nominees and creating discussion and debate. We looked at Pro Bowls, team records, individual achievements and the Bengals First 50 to determine the ballot. It will be exciting to see which two nominees our Season Ticket Members and Suite Owners select to join Paul Brown and Anthony Munoz in the inaugural Ring of Honor class.”

Boomer Esiason vs. the Houston Oilers in December, 1997, at Riverfront Stadium. FILE PHOTO

Voting for the Ring of Honor will begin later in May and run for approximately one month. Season ticket members and suite owners will receive an email with details on how to vote as that time gets closer.

The Bengals will announce the two former players joining Brown and Munoz in the inaugural class in conjunction with a dedicated Ring of Honor home game later this year. For more information and nominee bios, visit bengals.com/ringofhonor.