Cincinnati Bengals: Paul Brown, Anthony Munoz first two members of new Ring of Honor

The Ring of Honor will be a recurring tradition, and Season Ticket Members and Suite Owners will select the remaining two members of the first class to join Brown and Munoz from a ballot that will be released in May.

Brown, who founded the Bengals and served as the team’s first head coach and general manager, was inducted into the Pro Football Hall of Fame in 1967. Munoz, considered one of the greatest left tackles in the game, was inducted into the Pro Football Hall of Fame in 1998 in his first year of eligibility. He was an 11-time Pro Bowler and received the NFL Man of the Year Award in 1991.

“The Bengals Ring of Honor is a way to show our appreciation for individuals who have made a significant impact on our franchise,” Bengals President Mike Brown said in the team release. “We selected Paul Brown and Anthony Munoz. They are in the Hall of Fame in Canton and it pleases me to put them out front as our initial inductees. We have a lot of great players and coaches to honor and it will be fun to reminisce as we go about this process.”

Munoz and Bengals director of strategy and engagement Elizabeth Blackburn will be speaking to media later Thursday.