Bengals blow 21-point lead, lose to Colts

The Colts found some life after that, though, scoring touchdowns on three consecutive drives to make it a three-point game going into halftime with Randy Bullock also adding a 47-yard field goal for the Bengals, ensuring they remained ahead at the break. Trey Burton accounted for the Colts' first two scores, including on a 1-yard run and a 10-yard reception from Phillip Rivers.

Cincinnati had to punt on its final drive of the half, after Burrow was almost intercepted and Tyler Boyd fumbled with Trey Hopkins recovering it. Indianapolis drove down for one more score to carry the momentum into halftime, and the Bengals went three-and-out their first possession.

Bullock made a 55-yarder in the third quarter to extend the Bengals' lead to 27-21 but Indianapolis took its first lead on a Jack Doyle touchdown reception five seconds into the fourth quarter, and Rodrigo Blankenship’s 40-yard field goal with 4:03 left sealed it.

Rivers completed 29 of 44 passes for 371 yards and three touchdowns with one interception, picked off by Jessie Bates, despite Rivers' slow start. Marcus Johnson had 108 yards on five catches, including a 55-yard reception to set up the second touchdown.

Burrow completed 25 of 39 passes for 313 yards, a week after finishing with just 183 yards passing in a 27-3 loss to Baltimore. Mixon, who exited in the second quarter with a foot injury and briefly attempted to come back, carried the ball 18 times for 54 yards. Higgins had six catches for 125 yards to lead the receivers, while Green had a breakout game final with a season-high 96 yards on eight catches, including three big plays on third down.

The Bengals seek to bounce back from a second straight loss next week against the Cleveland Browns at Paul Brown Stadium.