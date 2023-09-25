Bengals’ Burrow active, expected to start vs. Rams

CINCINNATI – Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow is expected to start tonight against the Los Angeles Rams, according to NFL Network’s Ian Rapaport, but all three quarterbacks on the gameday roster are active.

Reid Sinnett, who was elevated from the practice squad as insurance, was not included among the seven “inactives,” which include wide receiver Trenton Irwin, running back Chris Evans, cornerback DJ Ivey, offensive linemen Trey Hill and Jackson Carman, tight end Irv Smith (hamstring) and defensive tackle Jay Tufele.

If Burrow can’t go or needs to exit the game, backup Jake Browning, awaiting his NFL debut, would be in line to replace him. Sinnett, who spent time in training camp with the Bengals this summer, was signed to the practice squad Friday after New England signed Will Grier to their active roster, and the newcomer would then be available in case of emergency.

Burrow was the last of the three quarterbacks to take the field for pre-game warmups and his routine appeared to be dialed back in terms of intensity. He didn’t walk out of the tunnel until well after Browning and Sinnett began tossing footballs near midfield, and he immediately took a seat on a bench.

The fourth-year quarterback stayed on the bench a few minutes, talking with wide receiver Ja’Marr Chase, then got up and did one stretching drill before sitting back down. As more of his teammates took the field for stretching, Burrow got up again and began some tossing on the sideline. Eventually he joined Browning and Sinnett at midfield for a more formal warmup.

Burrow was able to throw as usual but was not moving around much during warmups.

The Bengals were planning to take the decision all the way up to game time if needed, as Burrow is still working through soreness after “tweaking” the right calf he strained July 27 in the first week of training camp. He reportedly participated in a workout at the stadium Monday morning.