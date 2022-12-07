Bengals’ Burrow adds another honor

This was Burrow’s fourth career AFC Offensive Player of the Week award. He won it in Week 4 of the 2021 season after a win over Jacksonville, in Week 16 of 2021 after beating Baltimore and Week 7 of this season following a victory against Atlanta. Bengals players have combined to win five weekly awards this season.

Huber back with practice squad

Two days after he was released, punter Kevin Huber made his way back to the Bengals organization on the practice squad. Huber, a 14th-year player out of the University of Cincinnati, was waived by the Bengals on Monday.

The Bengals are moving forward with Drue Chrisman as their punter, having officially signed him from the practice squad Tuesday after he maxed out his gameday roster elevation opportunities with appearances in the last three games. However, Bengals special teams coordinator Darrin Simmons on Monday said Chrisman can still benefit from having Huber around as a mentor.

Huber has played in a team-record 216 games and is the Bengals’ career leader in every major statistical category for punting, including total punts (1,011), punting yards (45,766), gross average (45.27), net average (40.34) and punts inside the opponent’s 20-yard line (346).

“I think Drue should want Kevin to be around here,” Simmons said. “I think the experience that Kevin brings and just the ability to relate to somebody in a different manner than talking to me would be invaluable to Drue.”

Tight end signed to practice squad

On Tuesday, the Bengals signed tight end Tanner Hudson to the practice squad. Hudson, a third-year player from Southern Arkansas, played in 11 games this season with the New York Giants. He was waived by the Giants on Dec. 5. He caught 10 passes for 132 yards this season.

To make room for Hudson, the Bengals waived defensive tackle Tyler Shelvin, a fourth-round draft pick in 2021.