Bengals kicker expected to play vs. Browns

Bullock had made two field goals earlier in the game, including a 50-yarder. He has made 46 of 50 field goals in the 30-39 yard range during his career and only has one miss under 30 yards. His only miss at the end of a game was in 2016 for Houston in a Christmas Eve game, and his first NFL field goal in 2012 was a game-winner.

If Bullock were to have a more serious problem, it wouldn’t have been easy to bring in a new kicker on short notice anyway with players having to pass a series of COVID-19 tests before joining any new team. The Browns on Monday booted kicker Austin Seibert from their roster and signed kicker Cody Parkey off the practice squad. Seibert missed a PAT and field goal attempt in the Browns' loss to Baltimore on Sunday.

“It’s not easy (to bring someone on short notice),” Taylor said. “It’s Wednesday at the soonest and probably Thursday for most of those guys.”