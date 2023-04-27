Bengals linebacker to host celebrity softball game at Day Air Ballpark

The Logan Wilson Celebrity Softball Game will feature other Bengals, including head coach Zac Taylor, captain Sam Hubbard and Jake Browning, Todd Hunt, Joe Bachie and Mike Hilton. More players will be announced closer to the event date.

The game, sponsored by Kettering Health, will raise money for the The Brooks Joshua Anderson Foundation. Logan Wilson has worked closely with the nonprofit group that funds research for Sudden Infant Death Syndrome (SIDS) and a scholarship fund. The foundation strives to end the mystery behind SIDS.