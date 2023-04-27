Bengals linebacker to host celebrity softball game at Day Air Ballpark

Cincinnati Bengals linebacker Logan Wilson is bringing a benefit celebrity softball game to Day Air Ballpark on June 14.
The Logan Wilson Celebrity Softball Game will feature other Bengals, including head coach Zac Taylor, captain Sam Hubbard and Jake Browning, Todd Hunt, Joe Bachie and Mike Hilton. More players will be announced closer to the event date.
The game, sponsored by Kettering Health, will raise money for the The Brooks Joshua Anderson Foundation. Logan Wilson has worked closely with the nonprofit group that funds research for Sudden Infant Death Syndrome (SIDS) and a scholarship fund. The foundation strives to end the mystery behind SIDS.
“I know the family of Brooks well,” Wilson said. “I try to support the work they are doing in his memory however I can.”
The event will feature a home run derby at 6 p.m. followed by the game beginning at approximately 7:30. Gates will open to the public at 5.
Tickets will go on sale on April 27 at 1 p.m. for Dragons season tickets holders and corporate partners online. General public sales begin May 3. Ticket prices range from $25 to $60. Parking is available at daytondragons.com/directions. Fans can purchase a maximum of six tickets.
