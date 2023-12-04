Bengals place starting cornerback on injured reserve

The Cincinnati Bengals on Monday placed starting cornerback Cam Taylor-Britt, a second-year player, on injured reserve with an ankle injury.
The Bengals signed quarterback AJ McCarron of their practice squad to the active roster for Monday night’s game at Jacksonville. McCarron is the back up to Jake Browning.
In his ninth season, McCarron was signed to the Bengals’ practice squad on Sept. 23. He also was elevated to the active roster for last week’s game vs. the Steelers.
In Other News
About the Author