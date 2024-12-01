Bengals’ playoff hopes all but dimmed by Steelers: Social media reacts

Pittsburgh Steelers tight end Pat Freiermuth, right, scores a touchdown ahead of Cincinnati Bengals cornerback Josh Newton (28) during the second half of an NFL football game Sunday, Dec. 1, 2024, in Cincinnati. (AP Photo/Joshua A. Bickel)

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

Pittsburgh Steelers tight end Pat Freiermuth, right, scores a touchdown ahead of Cincinnati Bengals cornerback Josh Newton (28) during the second half of an NFL football game Sunday, Dec. 1, 2024, in Cincinnati. (AP Photo/Joshua A. Bickel)
Sports
By
4 minutes ago
X

Whatever faint hopes the Cincinnati Bengals had for the playoffs ended with a thud on Sunday.

The Pittsburgh Steelers held off the Bengals, 44-41, at Paycor Stadium.

The Bengals, who surrendered 520 yards in another woeful defensive performance, fell to 4-8 with five games to play.

Here’s how social media reacted to another Bengals’ debacle:

In Other News
1
Bengals fall to Steelers; playoff hopes fading away
2
Archdeacon: Big Mike making his mark at Wright State
3
ANALYSIS: 5 things to know about another Ohio State loss to Michigan
4
Wright State basketball: Raiders fill Nutter Center, look sharp against...
5
NCAA soccer: Dayton falls to SMU in NCAA Sweet Sixteen

About the Author