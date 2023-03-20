Bengals re-sign offensive lineman

Scharping, 6-foot-6, 327 pounds, spent the 2022 season with the Bengals after they acquired him on waivers prior to the season. He played in 14 regular-season games and started all three playoff games last season at right guard for the injured Alex Cappa.

Scharping, 26, originally was a second-round pick of the Houston Texans in 2019. He spent his first three seasons with the Texans.