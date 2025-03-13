Bengals re-sign veteran defensive end

The Bengals were expected to rebuild their defensive line after the retirement of Sam Hubbard and release of Sheldon Rankins, but Sample is one of three free agents set now to return, including BJ Hill and Joseph Ossai.

Trey Hendrickson was granted permission to seek a trade but reports have surfaced indicating that teams are scoffing at what the Bengals are asking for the reigning NFL sack leader.

Sample is a versatile backup that can fit into the rotation inside or outside.