Breaking: Dragons baseball team being sold, will stay in Dayton, keep Reds affiliation

Bengals re-sign veteran defensive end

Cincinnati Bengals' Cam Sample (96) celebrates a sack of Seattle Seahawks quarterback Geno Smith during the first half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Oct. 15, 2023, in Cincinnati. (AP Photo/Michael Conroy)

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

Cincinnati Bengals' Cam Sample (96) celebrates a sack of Seattle Seahawks quarterback Geno Smith during the first half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Oct. 15, 2023, in Cincinnati. (AP Photo/Michael Conroy)
Sports
By Laurel Pfahler – Contributing Writer
16 minutes ago
X

The Cincinnati Bengals re-signed free agent defensive end Cam Sample to a one-year deal for 2025, the team announced Thursday.

Sample, a fifth-year player, missed all of the 2024 season because of an Achilles tendon tear he suffered during training camp in August, but he was off to a strong start in practices before the injury. He was originally a fourth-round draft pick of the Bengals in 2021 and has played in 47 regular-season games with three starts, 68 tackles, six tackles for loss, five sacks and one pass defended.

The Bengals were expected to rebuild their defensive line after the retirement of Sam Hubbard and release of Sheldon Rankins, but Sample is one of three free agents set now to return, including BJ Hill and Joseph Ossai.

Trey Hendrickson was granted permission to seek a trade but reports have surfaced indicating that teams are scoffing at what the Bengals are asking for the reigning NFL sack leader.

Sample is a versatile backup that can fit into the rotation inside or outside.

In Other News
1
Springboro star 3rd in Ms. Basketball voting
2
‘I still got a lot left in the tank’ — B.J. Hill talks about re-signing...
3
A-10 tournament diary: Day 2 in Washington
4
A-10 tournament notes: Dayton will face a Philly team in quarterfinals
5
Archdeacon: The “beauty and irony” of March Madness

About the Author

Laurel Pfahler