Bengals re-sign veteran wide receiver; offensive tackle reportedly visiting

Meanwhile, Cincinnati also is still on the hunt for a right tackle. Former New England Patriots offensive tackle Trent Brown traveled to town Monday, according to ESPN’s Adam Schefter, and was expected to meet with team officials Tuesday.

Brown, who has experience at both left and right tackle, was a seventh-round draft pick by the San Francisco 49ers in 2015 and played his first three seasons there. Since 2018, he has spent time with New England (2018, 2021-23) and the Raiders (2019-2020), and he has played 100 career games with 93 starts over nine NFL seasons.

The Bengals have a need at right tackle after Jonah Williams departed in free agency, signing last week with the Arizona Cardinals. Former New York Jets offensive tackle Mekhi Becton also made a visit to Cincinnati late last week.

Irwin, a fifth-year player, originally signed with the Miami Dolphins as an undrafted college free agent in 2019 but was waived among final roster cuts that August and eventually joined Cincinnati’s practice squad. After stints bouncing between the roster and practice squad his first four seasons with the Bengals, he became an important fixture in 2023, making the 53-man roster out of camp for the first time and serving as the team’s fourth wide receiver.

Coming off a four-touchdown 2022 campaign, Irwin played in 16 games last season and made five starts while Tee Higgins battled injury. He finished with 316 yards on 25 catches with one touchdown. During his five years with Cincinnati, he has played in 34 regular-season games and has caught 43 passes for 586 yards and five touchdowns.

The Bengals are likely losing Tyler Boyd in free agency, and Irwin should continue to compete for more opportunities in 2024. He also was re-signed in free agency last year.