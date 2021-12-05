Bengals recover from disastrous start, still trail Chargers at halftime

The Bengals had limited the damage to a field goal after the first turnover, which came on a strip sack by Uchenna Nwosu deep in Cincinnati territory, and they entered the day having allowed just one touchdown on 13 turnovers through the first 11 games. After Davis’ interception, the Chargers drove 73 yards on four plays to reach the end zone for the second time on a Justin Herbert pass to Keenan Allen to take a 16-0 lead with 1:34 left in the first quarter.

L.A. got off to a fast start with the help of a 48-yard kickoff return and 41-yard catch by Mike Williams to set up Allen’s first touchdown, a four-yard catch on fourth down after which Dustin Hopkins’ point after attempt went wide right. Burrow was sacked on the Bengals’ fifth play from scrimmage, and Nwosu recovered the fumble he caused at the Cincinnati 29-yard line, but the Chargers settled for a 43-yard field goal from Hopkins.

On the fumble, Burrow was looking at Chase down the field and didn’t appear to feel the pressure around him. That play also might have been a potential touchdown.

To make matters worse, the Bengals lost two linebackers to injury in the second quarter. As linebacker Markus Bailey was being announced in the press box as questionable to return because of a left shoulder injury, the cart was coming onto the field to take starter Logan Wilson off the field with a right shoulder injury. He was deemed doubtful to return, and Cincinnati already has been shorthanded at that position with Jordan Evans and Akeem Davis-Gaither both on injured reserve.

The Chargers added to their lead after the Bengals’ second punt of the day. Herbert connected with Jalen Guyton on a 41-yard touchdown with Jessie Bates fighting for the ball while being flagged for pass interference. Guyton ripped it away from him anyway, and the Chargers made up for the missed PAT earlier on a trick play pass from Allen to Herbert for the two-point conversion and 24-0 lead with 10:20 left in the second quarter.

Cincinnati began its trek toward a comeback when Higgins caught a 41-yard touchdown pass from Burrow with 7:39 remaining on the clock, and the defense stepped up to get the ball back in Burrow’s hands in the red zone. Pratt stripped the ball from Austin Ekeler and the ball popped into Bates’ hands with clear space ahead of him. Herbert ended up making a hard hit to knock him out of bounds at the 19.

After Burrow’s touchdown run, the defense came through again as the Chargers were trying to move the ball toward the red zone. Herbert’s deep ball intended for Joshua Palmer was picked off by Chidobe Awuzie at the Bengals’ 12. The Bengals got to their 46-yard line with 12 seconds left and couldn’t stop the clock to get one last shot at the end zone before the end of the half.

Herbert had 232 yards passing and three touchdowns in the first half, while Burrow threw for 142 yards and one touchdown. The Bengals, who were expected to be able to run the ball better, had 41 yards rushing with Mixon accounting for 18 of those on 10 carries.