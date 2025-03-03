Bengals release veteran offensive lineman

The move follows the release of veteran defensive tackle Sheldon Rankins on Feb. 21, as the Bengals appear to be clearing space needed for upgrades and with extensions in the works for players like Ja’Marr Chase, Tee Higgins and Trey Hendrickson.

Cappa’s production had dropped each of the last two seasons after finishing the 2022 campaign injured. He was charged with allowing four sacks and 35 pressures in 2023 and posted a Pro Football Focus offensive grade of 64.9 that season to go along with a 58.6 pass blocking grade. Those grades dropped to 50.5 and 39.7, respectively, last year.

The veteran guard had joined the Bengals as an unrestricted free agent ahead of the 2022 season, following four years with Tampa Bay, and was a part of the organization’s offensive line overhaul following a Super Bowl season. Cappa started all 50 regular-season games he played at right guard for the Bengals.

Cincinnati could be looking to improve both guard spots this year after Cordell Volson also did not make the progress the organization was looking for last year. By the end of the season, he was replaced by Cody Ford.