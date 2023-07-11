BreakingNews
Bengals Ring of Honor game set for Monday Night Football

Credit: Marshall Gorby

Team will announce 2023 honorees next week

The Cincinnati Bengals will induct their 2023 Ring of Honor class at halftime of a Monday Night Football game on Sept. 25 vs. the Los Angeles Rams.

The team’s Ring of Honor recognizes former players, coaches nad individuals who have played a significant role in the franchise’s history and tradition.

Voting for this year’s honorees took place from May 22 to June 11. There were 13 nominees.

The two former players who received the most votes will be announced next week.

