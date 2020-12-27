Bengals score first road win under second-year coach Taylor

The Cincinnati Bengals fought off the Houston Texans to earn their first road win under second-year coach Zac Taylor.
Samaje Perine scored the go-ahead touchdown on a 3-yard run with 1:57 left to give Cincinnati a three-point lead, and the defense woke up after an otherwise poor second half to seal a 37-31 win over the Houston Texans on Sunday at NRG Stadium.
On the second play of Houston’s final drive, Sam Hubbard stripped the ball out of quarterback Deshaun Watson’s hand on a sack, and Margus Hunt recovered to give Cincinnati the ball back. Austin Seibert tacked on a 36-yard field goal with 18 seconds left to add to the lead. The Bengals also earned their first consecutive wins under Taylor, following an upset victory over the Pittsburgh Steelers on Monday.
The Bengals (4-10-1) had to rally from their first deficit in the final seven minutes to get the win, as the Texans (4-11) picked apart the defense in the second half. The game was tied at 10 going into halftime, and every time the Cincinnati offense did something spectacular, Houston responded with production of its own. The Bengals finished with a season-high 540 yards of offense, including 169 yards on the ground, and Brandon Allen completed 29 of 37 passes for 371 yard and two touchdowns in his return from a knee injury that sidelined him Monday.
Cincinnati, which had a seven-point lead until late in the second quarter, scored on a 46-yard run by Perine to regain a lead on the first drive of the second half, accounting for the team’s first third-quarter touchdown since Week 4. However, Houston easily moved the ball on the Bengals defense the next series, capping a seven-play, 75-yard drive with a 4-yard run by David Johnson.
Allen, who missed last week with a knee injury, then put together arguably his most impressive drive in four starts as Joe Burrow’s replacement to put the Bengals back in the lead. He converted a third-down pass to A.J. Green, connected with Alex Erickson up the middle for a 42-yard gain and then found Tee Higgins in the corner of the end zone for a 20-yard touchdown pass, making it 24-17 with 5:46 left in the third quarter.
Johnson put Houston right back in scoring position, running up the middle for a 48-yard gain on the second play from scrimmage the next drive and six plays later, he was in the end zone scoring again on a 2-yard pass from Deshaun Watson.
The Bengals had to settle for a 48-yard field goal by Seibert on the next drive to make it 27-24 with 10:35 left, but the Texans took their first lead the ensuing drive, this time with Watson connecting with tight end Darren Fells on a 22-yard touchdown.