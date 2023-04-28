Bengals take Clemson defensive end with first-round pick

“He’ll be in the rotation right away,” Anarumo said. “We play a lot of defensive linemen so he’ll jump right in there and back up Sam and Trey and get right in there, like I said, in the mix of those guys and in the third-down rush package and whatever we come up with there.”

The Bengals had met with Murphy a couple times, including during a visit to Cincinnati, and Taylor said the staff didn’t expect him to be available at No. 28. Around the 20th pick, the conversations about him picked up, Taylor said.

“This wasn’t a scenario we thought would play out, to be quite honest with you,” Taylor said. “I didn’t think Myles Murphy would be there.”