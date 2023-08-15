Bengals to help Alter, Fairmont kickoff off 2023 season

The Cincinnati Bengals will help Kettering rivals Alter and Fairmont kick off the 2023 high school football season on Thursday night at Roush Stadium.
As part of their season-long Friday Night Stripes program the Bengals will be featuring interactive activities — including a football toss, giveaways and photo opportunities with Who Dey — for fans from 5:30-7 p.m.
Kickoff is set for 7 p.m.
The Bengals will visit 10 high school football games this fall throughout Ohio and Kentucky as part of Friday Night Stripes.
