Bengals win in Cleveland for first time since 2017: Social media reacts

It wasn’t pretty, but the Cincinnati Bengals beat the Cleveland Browns 21-14 on Sunday for their first road win in the Battle of Ohio since 2017.
The Bengals, who have won two straight games, are 3-4. Cleveland fell to 1-6.
Here’s how social media reacted:
FINAL: #Bengals 21, Browns 14— Paul Dehner Jr. (@pauldehnerjr) October 20, 2024
Not sure how many teams Cincinnati beats with that performance today. Need for progress is still urgent after a second straight clunky day on offense.
That said, they keep buying time and are back to 3-4 with first win in Cleveland since 2017.
Bengals win.— Mo Egger (@MoEgger) October 20, 2024
Bengals cover.
Gotta beat the bad teams to make the games against the good teams count.
Zac Taylor allowing the worst offense in the NFL to outplay him with Burrow / Chase / Tee Higgins is unacceptable— ZIM (@zimwhodey) October 20, 2024
Man I really hate the 4th quarter identity of this coaching staff. Probably my biggest issue with Zac Taylor, just because you are winning the game does not mean you should be content giving the ball back… keep the pedal down.— Caleb Cantwell (@CalebCantwell) October 20, 2024
Divisional Dub!#CINvsCLE pic.twitter.com/bFzSZnI0dY— Cincinnati Bengals (@Bengals) October 20, 2024
For the first time in 2,576 days...— Cincinnati 💔 (@CincyProblems) October 20, 2024
THE BENGALS BEAT THE BROWNS IN CLEVELAND. pic.twitter.com/3BU0wpvIqu
Is there some kind of Bengals rule that both sides of the ball both can’t play good on the same day?— Blake Jewell (@BlakeJewellNFL) October 20, 2024
This is what happens when your coach is scared— Bengals Graphics (@BengalsGraphic5) October 20, 2024
Bad teams stay in games with you and you have to bite your nails that your team wins
Zach Taylor continues to make me want him out
If Cincinnati could put together a complete game, this team would be terrifying. Something’s missing.— Troy (Moose) Bengals & Things 🐅 (@moose196850) October 20, 2024
I am once again petitioning the @bengals to sign tee long term— Bengals&Bourbon (@BengalsBourbon) October 20, 2024
#Bengals beat the Browns 21-14, earning their first win in Cleveland since 2017. First winning streak of the season, first AFC North victory and a bit of momentum with a chance to get back to .500 next week against Philadelphia.— Laurel Pfahler (@LaurelPfahler) October 20, 2024
I doubt anybody wants to talk about the Bengals $6M/year kicker being bottom 5 in the NFL in FG percentage.— Gridiron Grading (@GridironGrading) October 20, 2024
But probably relevant if your head coach is dead set on taking the ball out of his franchise QB’s hand in favor of field goals.
Frustrating.
