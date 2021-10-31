Big Ben, Steelers survive Halloween scare, beat Browns 15-10

Punter Pressley Harvin III is Pittsburgh’s backup kicker, but he was having enough trouble with kickoffs and never even attempted to kick the ball into the sideline net.

Roethlisberger’s 2-yard TD pass — on fourth down — to tight end Pat Freiermuth put the Steelers up 15-10 with 11:04 left. Freiermuth initially bobbled the throw, but secured it and got both feet down in the back of the end zone.

Without his kicker, Tomlin was forced to go for 2 for a second time, but Roethlisberger’s pass was incomplete.

The Browns were in position to potentially take the lead, but the sure-handed Landry was stripped by former Cleveland linebacker Joe Schobert with 6:04 left.

Mayfield, who returned to the lineup this week after missing one game with a left shoulder injury, got the ball back with 4:22 to go. The Browns got to the Steelers 26, but Rashard Higgins was called a false start and Landry, who dropped a pass earlier in the drive, couldn’t secure a high throw on fourth down with 1:53 left.

Pittsburgh then sealed it when receiver Dionte Johnson took a short slant 50 yards and Roethlisberger was able to run out the clock.

As he promised, Browns star defensive end Myles Garrett came in costume — dressed as the Grim Reaper, with his outfit accented by a scythe and the names of quarterbacks he had sacked written on his cape.

Garrett got to Roethlisberger once, but he affected other throws, including a 2-point conversion attempt in the third quarter.

D’Ernest Johnson had a 10-yard TD run for the Browns, who will lament costly mistakes in their first AFC North game this season.

Pittsburgh ended a first half dominated by defense with a trick play that cost them points and Boswell.

After lining up for a 28-yard attempt, Boswell took a direct snap from center and rolled right. Unable to find an open receiver, he threw the ball deep into the end zone before taking a high, hard hit by Elliott near Pittsburgh’s sideline.

Elliott’s shot appeared to be a helmet-to-helmet, which could have resulted in a roughing-the-passer penalty.

INJURIES

Steelers: Boswell has been the NFL’s most accurate kicker since 2019, making 94% (60 of 64) of his attempts. ... There was a chance OT Zach Banner would make his season debut, but the 6-foot-8, 360-pounder was inactive again. He hasn’t played since tearing a knee ligament in the 2020 opener.

Browns: RT Jack Conklin dislocated his left elbow in the second quarter. The team sent out a cart and an air cast was brought out before Conklin walked off, supporting his wrist. He had missed the previous two games with a knee injury. ... S John Johnson III didn’t return after suffered a neck stinger in the first half.

UP NEXT

Steelers: A Nov. 8 Monday night date against the Chicago Bears.

Browns: Stay inside the division with a visit to Cincinnati on Sunday.