Big lead evaporates, but Bengals still lead Colts at half

Joe Burrow bounced back from a bad outing last week to lead the Cincinnati Bengals to their first big lead early in a game under Zac Taylor, but the Indianapolis Colts rallied to make it close going into halftime.
The Colts chipped away at a 21-point deficit in the second quarter and went into the break trailing just 24-21 on Sunday at Lucas Oil Stadium.
Cincinnati’s defense set the tone with a fumble recovery by newcomer Xavier Williams on the second play from scrimmage and two straight three-and-outs. Burrow guided the offense down field for three straight scores, giving them a 21-0 lead a little over one minute into the second quarter.
Each of the three touchdowns came on the ground, matching in one half the Bengals' rushing touchdown total for the first five games. Burrow had one of them, while Giovani Bernard and Joe Mixon also accounted for scores. Mixon bowled in from seven yards out on the third score, pushing a pile into the end zone after Burrow had connected with Tee Higgins on a 67-yard bomb the previous play.
The Colts found some life their next two drives, scoring touchdowns to make it a 10-point game with Randy Bullock making a 47-yard field goal in between. Both of Indianapolis' scores came from Trey Burton, one on a 1-yard run and the other on a 10-yard pass from Phillip Rivers.
Cincinnati had to punt on its final drive of the half, after Burrow was almost intercepted and Tyler Boyd fumbled with Trey Hopkins recovering it. Indianapolis drove down for one more score to carry the momentum into halftime, down just three points.
Rivers completed 18 of 26 passes for 267 yards and two touchdowns in the first half, despite his slow start. Marcus Johnson had 95 yards on three catches, including a 55-yard reception to set up the second touchdown.
Burrow completed 9 of 15 passes for 164 yards in the first half, a week after finishing with just 183 yards passing in a 27-3 loss to Baltimore. Mixon, who exited briefly in the second quarter with a foot injury, carried the ball 11 times for 44 yards. Higgins had two catches for 79 yards to lead the receivers, while Boyd and Green also were involved.