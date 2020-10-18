Big lead evaporates, but Bengals still lead Colts at half

Cincinnati had to punt on its final drive of the half, after Burrow was almost intercepted and Tyler Boyd fumbled with Trey Hopkins recovering it. Indianapolis drove down for one more score to carry the momentum into halftime, down just three points.

Rivers completed 18 of 26 passes for 267 yards and two touchdowns in the first half, despite his slow start. Marcus Johnson had 95 yards on three catches, including a 55-yard reception to set up the second touchdown.

Burrow completed 9 of 15 passes for 164 yards in the first half, a week after finishing with just 183 yards passing in a 27-3 loss to Baltimore. Mixon, who exited briefly in the second quarter with a foot injury, carried the ball 11 times for 44 yards. Higgins had two catches for 79 yards to lead the receivers, while Boyd and Green also were involved.