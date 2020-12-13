Bowling: After nine-month closure, Kittyhawk Lanes reopens

After nine months of quiet, pins are crashing again at Kittyhawk Lanes.
The 20-lane Wright-Patterson Air Force Base bowling center is open for business after undergoing an extensive upgrade to its heating and cooling system. Originally slated to begin in May, the renovations got a head start when statewide COVID-19 closures forced bowling centers to shut down in mid-March. The new energy efficient system includes humidifiers, heaters and exhaust fans as well as a new osmosis water system.
“We installed state-of-the-art systems to keep our patrons and our military staff safe,” Kittyhawk general manager Eric Mrenak said.
“One of the biggest things bowlers are concerned about is lane conditions. Consistency is important, so we installed humidifiers to get the humidity under control.”
Kittyhawk Lanes first opened its doors on base in 1969 with 16 lanes. Four additional lanes were added in 1982. The center is open to military and civilian personnel and their families and employs a staff of 12.
Kittyhawk hosted 10 leagues and served more than 300 bowlers on a regular basis when it shut down in March. Mrenak plans to have leagues up and running for a shortened 15-week session in January although some league bowlers are discussing getting started even sooner.
“We’re hoping to boost morale back up,” Mrenak said. “Things can get pretty stagnant when you’re working from home. It will be nice to come back together in a safe environment.”
Camaraderie and competition in the age of COVID, however, will be a bit different. Bowlers will notice several new safety procedures at the center including the implementation of physical distancing during league play with empty lanes in between teams. Masks are to be worn at all times except when actively bowling.
Sanitation protocols have been strengthened with increased emphasis on all high-touch surfaces. Hand sanitizer stations have also been added throughout the center.
Open bowling will be available in a limited capacity by reservation. Only groups of 10 or less are permitted in the bowling center with a maximum number of bowlers set at 40 in the center at one time.
The snack bar has also reopened with a few additional menu items, but there is currently not a dine-in option.
“Right now, it’s just to-go orders, but it’s possible that we’ll be doing delivery in the future,” Mrenak said.
For additional information, call 937-257-7796 or visit www.wrightpattfss.com/bowling-center.
Kittyhawk Lanes at a Glance
20 – Number of lanes
310 – Number of bowlers competing in 10 leagues
1969 – Year Kittyhawk opened
$750,000 – Cost of recent renovations