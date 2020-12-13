Bowling: After nine-month closure, Kittyhawk Lanes reopens

Kittyhawk hosted 10 leagues and served more than 300 bowlers on a regular basis when it shut down in March. Mrenak plans to have leagues up and running for a shortened 15-week session in January although some league bowlers are discussing getting started even sooner.

“We’re hoping to boost morale back up,” Mrenak said. “Things can get pretty stagnant when you’re working from home. It will be nice to come back together in a safe environment.”

Camaraderie and competition in the age of COVID, however, will be a bit different. Bowlers will notice several new safety procedures at the center including the implementation of physical distancing during league play with empty lanes in between teams. Masks are to be worn at all times except when actively bowling.

Sanitation protocols have been strengthened with increased emphasis on all high-touch surfaces. Hand sanitizer stations have also been added throughout the center.

Open bowling will be available in a limited capacity by reservation. Only groups of 10 or less are permitted in the bowling center with a maximum number of bowlers set at 40 in the center at one time.

The snack bar has also reopened with a few additional menu items, but there is currently not a dine-in option.

“Right now, it’s just to-go orders, but it’s possible that we’ll be doing delivery in the future,” Mrenak said.

For additional information, call 937-257-7796 or visit www.wrightpattfss.com/bowling-center.

Kittyhawk Lanes at a Glance

20 – Number of lanes

310 – Number of bowlers competing in 10 leagues

1969 – Year Kittyhawk opened

$750,000 – Cost of recent renovations