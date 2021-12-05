Bowling: Centerville boys, Fairborn girls start season strong

“It stung a little but I’m glad it happened when it did so, now, we can learn from it,” Parker said.

Those lessons paid off at the Elks Invitational and so did the team’s experience. With two seniors, two juniors, a sophomore and two freshmen, the Elks have both enthusiastic young bowlers as well as experienced upperclassmen in the mix, including five bowlers who competed on the U.S. High School Bowling National Championship team earlier this year.

“I’ve been telling everyone all summer that we have a better team this year than we did last year,” Parker said. “Our returning bowlers are strong, and our freshmen are very competitive and focused.”

* Skyhawks success: With all six varsity players back in the lineup, the Fairborn girls’ team is ready to roll. The Skyhawks repeated as girls champions at the Centerville Elks Invitational.

Experience is paying dividends for the Skyhawks squad that includes two seniors, three juniors and a sophomore.

“Two years ago, we had a lot of individuals, this year we have a team,” Fairborn coach Jeff Fulton said. “Bowling together the past few years has made a big difference, they really understand each other.”

Seniors Natalie Hanson and Tessa Shearer have the extra motivation of making a final run for a state title. The Fairborn girls finished as runners-up in 2020. They qualified to state last season but didn’t make it to match play.

Opening the season with a tournament win was definitely a confidence booster.

“Going in, I felt like they could win it, but I don’t think they did,” Fulton said. “The confidence from this is fantastic.”